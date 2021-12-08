Bennedict Mathurin, 11th-ranked Arizona run wild over Wyoming in 94-65 win

“His offensive rebounding is a difference maker,” Lloyd said. “It makes you go from an average player who your teammates have to serve to now he’s serving the team — and he’s making plays on broken plays. That’s really, really hard to play against.”

Lloyd said Mathurin and the Wildcats made a number of smart plays against a defense that often went under their ball screens, helping them connect on 52.8% of their field goals, and 39.3% of their 3-pointers. The Wildcats also had four fewer turnovers than the Cowboys, scoring 19 points off Wyoming’s 14 turnovers.

Tubelis described it simply: With Wyoming constantly going under screens, the Wildcats adjusted and gave the ball to whatever shooter might be freed open as a result.

Kriisa benefited early, hitting two 3-pointers to help Arizona take a quick 11-2 run, while the Wildcats hit 7 of 15 3s for the game and 11 for 28 overall.

“They show that they do that and other teams have done that this year,” Lloyd said of the Cowboys’ ball-screen defensive philosophy. ”I always think that’s a pretty brave thing to when you’re playing in somebody else’s gym, to go under ball screens and I think our guys did a great job of shooting the right ones.