Bennedict Mathurin becomes only third Arizona player to win back-to-back Pac-12 Player of Week honors

But, when asked Saturday about the potential of landing in the Top 10, guard Kerr Kriisa said rankings don't really matter.

“We don't think about it,” Kriisa said. “We play with chips on our shoulders. The fact is that everybody wants to take us down. We are one of the one of the last teams in the country who are undefeated. So we just have the mentality that whoever we play, they want to screw us up. They want to beat our butts. We’ve just got to play with a chip on our shoulder.”

The move into the Top 10 was Arizona’s first since Jan. 29, 2018, when it was ranked ninth after winning six straight Pac-12 games.

Playing that season with eventual No. 1 NBA pick Deandre Ayton, the Wildcats were ranked second early in the season but dropped from No. 2 to unranked for two weeks after losing all three games they played at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

The Wildcats were not ranked at all during the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons, though they reached as high as No. 12 early in 2019-20 after winning the Wooden Legacy event.