Cats make themselves at home in Illinois, hold off Illini in 83-79 win

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – By the time Kerr Kriisa and Bennedict Mathurin finally could catch a breather in a giddy State Farm Center corridor full of Arizona fans, staffers and players, there was really only one question left to ask.

Can anything bother this team?

In an 83-79 win over Illinois at State Farm Center on Saturday that will likely vault unbeaten Arizona into the Top 10 on Monday, the Wildcats managed to hold off a team that shot 3-pointers through their normally solid perimeter defense, bounce back from a 19-0 run, ignore a rabid sold-out crowd — and do it all despite a four-hour travel delay the night before thanks to dangerous Midwestern weather.

As UA coach Tommy Lloyd has said repeatedly this season, it wasn’t expected to be that way.

Except, this time, he said he did expect it. Sort of.

“I did, actually,” Lloyd said, smiling. “I expected a hardball game and I thought we’d be all right. You just never know until you get out there. And to take some haymakers from them and hang in there in the first half and in the second half we were able to do just enough to come out on top.”