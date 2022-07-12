Bennedict Mathurin scores 20 points in Indiana Pacers' win over Pistons

LAS VEGAS — Bennedict Mathurin and the Indiana Pacers shrugged off their loss to the Sacramento Kings with a 101-87 win over the Detroit Pistons at NBA Summer League on Tuesday.

The former Arizona Wildcat and No. 6 overall pick scored a game-high 20 points on 5-for-9 shooting from the field and 9-for-10 at the free-throw line. Mathurin also had five rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Mathurin is averaging 19.3 points in NBA Summer League.

Fellow ex-Wildcat Gabe York knocked down three 3s in the win over Detroit. All five of York's field goals in Summer League are 3-pointers.

The Pacers (2-1) will take two days off before facing the Washington Wizards on Friday to wrap up Summer League play at Thomas and Mack Center.

"He's an NBA scorer right now."Coach Carlisle on @BennMathurin pic.twitter.com/M9Trd26Oyh — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) July 13, 2022