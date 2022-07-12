Bennedict Mathurin scores 20 points in Indiana Pacers' win over Pistons

LAS VEGAS — Bennedict Mathurin and the Indiana Pacers shrugged off their loss to the Sacramento Kings with a 101-87 win over the Detroit Pistons at NBA Summer League on Tuesday.
The former Arizona Wildcat and No. 6 overall pick scored a game-high 20 points on 5-for-9 shooting from the field and 9-for-10 at the free-throw line. Mathurin also had five rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Mathurin is averaging 19.3 points in NBA Summer League.
Fellow ex-Wildcat Gabe York knocked down three 3s in the win over Detroit. All five of York's field goals in Summer League are 3-pointers.
The Pacers (2-1) will take two days off before facing the Washington Wizards on Friday to wrap up Summer League play at Thomas and Mack Center.
this guy's got range@BennMathurin | #PacersSummer pic.twitter.com/dq2qU95PEU— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) July 13, 2022
"He's an NBA scorer right now."Coach Carlisle on @BennMathurin pic.twitter.com/M9Trd26Oyh— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) July 13, 2022
loving this connection@BennMathurin | @IJackson22 #PacersSummer pic.twitter.com/ZDoT9SIFqg— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) July 13, 2022
"I just don't think anybody's better than me..."@BennMathurin on his confidence 💯 pic.twitter.com/gMtRaPB3Xg— NBA TV (@NBATV) July 13, 2022
