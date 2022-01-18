Bennedict Mathurin, Tommy Lloyd stare down Wildcats' three-game trip ahead

Of course, that isn’t to say Lloyd wasn’t concerned. It’s just that Lloyd said he’s used to taking some "daunting" December trips during his days at Gonzaga, which has to schedule difficult games early every season or risk being judged more heavily on results against weaker West Coast Conference foes.

Besides, the way Lloyd explained it, the Pac-12 ran into a bind this season. Unlike last season, when all one-game rivalry games were stacked together so as to create room early in those weeks for makeups, the Pac-12 opted for a traditional schedule this season.

Then the omicron variant hit, and every team in the league except Arizona, Cal and Utah has since paused for COVID-19 issues this season.

“It’s a complicated deal,” Lloyd said. “You get the schedules done way ahead of time and there was no COVID cushion built in. There's an opportunity to play the game but it just so happens to be after two road games. So you throw in a third road game.

"And, you know, let's let it rip. That’s how we're gonna approach it.”

Besides, the Wildcats already had a one-game road trip this season that might have felt like a three-game road trip.