Best day ever? Wildcats win by 55, then raise banner in McKale Center

It’s an adjustment

Koi Love had one steal in each of the first two games. Against Texas Southern, she grabbed four in a span of eight minutes.

Love, a transfer from Vanderbilt, says she's still learning the defensive system. It’s different than anything she’s played before.

“It's something I'm getting better at better at and just more aggressive kind of fit into the system,” Love said. “Coming from Vanderbilt and playing high school, you just guard your yard, 5-on-5, half-court, but here we're really into pressing and … full court.”

Barnes said all players need time to adjust to her defensive scheme.

“When I think of Koi, I think of the progression of Trinity (Baptiste) last year,” Barnes said. “Trinity … had to learn everything and then she got more and more comfortable, and she just flourished. Koi is going to be the exact same way because she wants to be good. She works on her game. She studies the game and so she will improve all the time.”

Figuring out those combinations

Three games into their season, and Barnes is still shuffling her rotation. It'll likely will take her the full nonconference to figure out which combinations of players work best together.