10 best things said at Friday's Arizona Wildcats football and basketball press conferences

How about that for an early holiday present? The Arizona Wildcats made a splash Friday afternoon by announcing former UCLA defensive back coach Paul Rhoads as the team's new defensive coordinator and head coach Kevin Sumlin broke down UA's 2020 recruiting class.

Oh, and head coach Sean Miller previewed the upcoming basketball game against St. John's along with guard Jemarl Baker Jr.

It was a busy one all around for Arizona so here's the top quotes from throughout the day.

New DC gets a warm introduction from Sumlin

Kevin Sumlin introduces Paul Rhoads as Arizona’s defensive coordinator pic.twitter.com/KkjpS79Pca — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 20, 2019

Rhoads outlines coaching goals