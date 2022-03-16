Big figures could be difference-makers in March

March Madness is defined by eye-popping numbers that make the head spin.

Scoring margins that portend postseason possibilities. KenPom rankings that make no sense yet seem to be legit. One-day wonders that somehow become the talk of the tournament.

Here, we break down the South Regional’s biggest numbers.

No. 1 Arizona

The big number: 72.2

For years, the knock on Sean Miller’s Arizona squads was their pace of play. The points were always there, but critics contended that Miller’s slow-it-down, pound-it-out style were at odds with Arizona’s recruiting advantages. Under Tommy Lloyd, the Wildcats’ tempo has jump-started. KenPom.com rates Arizona’s adjusted tempo at 72.2, good for No. 8 in the country. Only Gonzaga has a faster tempo among tournament teams. And no team has more assists than Arizona’s 677.

No. 2 Villanova

The big number: 82.3