Big-name pickup: Wildcats go to Estonia to land recruit named after former UA star Steve Kerr

Kerr Kriisa said he also considered following his father’s footsteps in European pro basketball and his club in Kaunas had been developing him for its top team. But Kriisa drew attention from U.S. recruiters after averaging 14 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game for Estonia in the U18 European Championships last summer, and started to think about their offers.

“All my life I’ve been thinking I’m not the player who wants to go to the States,” he said. “After the European championship, some colleges started to hit me up right away and I was thinking ‘OK, maybe I shouldn’t close this chapter right away.’”

Kriisa said he kept active in his online coursework while staying open to the idea of playing a more wide-open game in college basketball. He is expected to play a key role in the Arizona backcourt next season alongside Georgetown transfer James Akinjo, Seattle U transfer Terrell Brown and returning junior Jemarl Baker.

“The game style is way more different than European,” Kriisa said. “We play with more sets, and college basketball is more like attacking the rim and being more aggressive and less plays.”

Kriisa said he mostly considered Arizona and BYU, while Oregon and Syracuse also showed interest. By January, he said he was certain he wanted to play college basketball.