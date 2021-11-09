Big second quarter pushes 22nd-ranked Cats past Cal State Northridge in season opener

Netty Vonleh scored six straight points in her college debut to put the Cats up 47-18 at the break.

The Wildcats opened up the second half right where they left off, scoring 13 straight to begin the frame. Bendu Yeaney started the quarter off with a layup, followed by two more layups apiece from Reese and Lauren Ware.

A 3-pointer from Reese put the exclamation point on the 13-0 run to give Arizona a 60-18 advantage.

UA coach Adia Barnes utilized 10 players off the bench against CSUN. The game started off with Shaina Pellington, Yeaney, Thomas, Reese and Ware on the floor before Barnes mixed-and-matched the roster.

"I knew coming into the game I wanted to play a lot of people," Barnes said. "I think we saw some good things and some things we really got to work on."

In limited action off the bench, Vonleh scored 14 points on 7 of 8 shooting and hit her first five shots of the night. Guards Pellington and Taylor Chavez combined to go 0 of 5 from the field, but contributed a total of nine assists.

During the third quarter, Thomas broke the Arizona program record for most minutes played in a career with 4,245.