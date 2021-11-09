 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Big second quarter pushes 22nd-ranked Cats past Cal State Northridge in season opener
top story editor's pick
ARIZONA 87, CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE 44

Big second quarter pushes 22nd-ranked Cats past Cal State Northridge in season opener

Arizona forward Sam Thomas tries to keep the ball from Cal State Northridge guard Sydney Woodley during the first half of Tuesday’s season opener in McKale Center. The Wildcats cruised in their first regular-season game since making the Final Four last spring.

 Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star

The 22nd-ranked Arizona Wildcats used a 32-point outburst in the second quarter to soar past Cal State Northridge 87-44 in Tuesday’s season opener at McKale Center, their first regular-season game since making the first Final Four in program history.

Seniors Cate Reese and Sam Thomas paced the Wildcats offensively, scoring 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Thomas scored Arizona's first points of the night and went on to go 5 of 7 from the field with three 3-pointers. Reese owned the paint much of the night shooting 6 for 12 and grabbing five rebounds.

"Usually for me, if I hit that first one, I feel confident about the rest," Thomas said.

Arizona shook off a slow start after going 5 of 15 from the field in the first quarter.

The Wildcats’ offense came alive in the second quarter as the team knocked down 13 of 17 shots and went 4 for 5 from 3-point range. A stretch of three consecutive 3s midway through the quarter, including two in a row from Thomas, gave the Cats a 20-point cushion.

Arizona finished 8 of 19 from 3-point range. The team also connected on 52.3% (34 of 65) of its field goal attempts.

“You’re going to see a lot of shooters,” Thomas said. “I hope you guys can see we’re a little bit of a new team.”

Netty Vonleh scored six straight points in her college debut to put the Cats up 47-18 at the break.

The Wildcats opened up the second half right where they left off, scoring 13 straight to begin the frame. Bendu Yeaney started the quarter off with a layup, followed by two more layups apiece from Reese and Lauren Ware.

A 3-pointer from Reese put the exclamation point on the 13-0 run to give Arizona a 60-18 advantage.

UA coach Adia Barnes utilized 10 players off the bench against CSUN. The game started off with Shaina Pellington, Yeaney, Thomas, Reese and Ware on the floor before Barnes mixed-and-matched the roster.

"I knew coming into the game I wanted to play a lot of people," Barnes said. "I think we saw some good things and some things we really got to work on."

In limited action off the bench, Vonleh scored 14 points on 7 of 8 shooting and hit her first five shots of the night. Guards Pellington and Taylor Chavez combined to go 0 of 5 from the field, but contributed a total of nine assists.

During the third quarter, Thomas broke the Arizona program record for most minutes played in a career with 4,245.

“I guess that’s why I took my fifth year,” Thomas joked. “Just kidding, just to be a part of this program and make history with this program I feel really honored.”

Arizona forward Lauren Ware gets a hand on Cal State Northridge forward Kayanna Spriggs’ shot during Tuesday’s first half.

Arizona has now won all six of its season openers in the Barnes era.

The Wildcats’ next game is a big one: They’ll take on No. 6 Louisville Friday in a neutral-site game played in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The 2:30 p.m. game will air on ESPNU.

Tuesday's box score:

Download PDF Untitled Extract Pages.pdf

Check out photos from Tuesday's game:

Includes information from

the Associated Press.

Uo next

What: Mammoth Sports Construction Invitational: No. 6 Louisville (0-0) vs. No. 22 Arizona (1-0)

When: 2:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Sioux Falls, S.D.

TV: ESPNU

Radio: 1400-AM

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing holds test ice hockey match ahead of Winter Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News