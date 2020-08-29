Bill Frieder looks back at his time as Lute Olson's rival, friend — and comedy partner

A: “What was special about the relationship I had with Lute was our families were extremely close and very good friends. My wife and Lute’s first wife, Bobbi, were great friends, and they’d get together and go shopping, things like that. Then my daughter was good friends with Lute and Bobbi and their family. It just kind of grew. We go back to the Big Ten days when he was at Iowa as a head coach and I was an assistant at Michigan. I was considered one of the great recruiters; I spent a lot of time recruiting especially when I was an assistant. Everywhere I went, Lute was always there. He was one of the few head coaches at that time who spent that amount of time on recruiting.

“We had a lot of respect for one another, and when I came to Arizona State, there were a lot of terrible things between the universities that people in Tucson are aware of. When I heard about (ASU students heckling) Steve Kerr when his father died, and the way the ASU students handled that, that was so distasteful and it made me sick. Right when I learned about that, the commercial ideas came out. We did the commercials and that kind of cemented our relationship, because we did them for about seven or eight years.