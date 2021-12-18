Block party: Shot-swatting Christian Koloko, Oumar Ballo lead Wildcats to 11th straight win

When you’re 11-0, adversity only comes in small spurts. But it also doesn’t need long to grab your attention.

Over the first four minutes of Arizona’s 84-60 win over Cal Baptist on Saturday at McKale Center. the Lancers hit the first five 3-pointers they took.

That helped Cal Baptist, a Western Athletic Conference team that is still transitioning to Division I, take an 18-7 lead.

“We’ve just got to start the game the right way,” UA center Christian Koloko said. “We just weren’t doing our job.”

After the game, after Koloko and Oumar Ballo each had double-doubles and led a shot-swatting brigade that blocked 12 CBU shots, UA coach Tommy Lloyd said he was half to blame. It was his defensive scheme, he said, that helped to open opportunities — along with a failure to rotate and other issues on the court.