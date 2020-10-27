Board of Regents chair confirms Arizona has requested independent process for NCAA case

In a statement supporting Arizona president Robert Robbins, Arizona Board of Regents chair Larry Penley confirmed that the school has requested its NCAA infractions case be moved to the Independent Accountability Resolution Process.
The Regents called a special executive session on Monday to privately discuss the NCAA’s Notice of Allegations. The UA has acknowledged receiving the notice but will not release it.
“The board takes these matters seriously and, as the governing body for the University of Arizona, is committed to upholding the integrity of the university, including its athletic programs,” Penley said in a statement. “The board maintains full confidence in president Robbins’ leadership as the NCAA process continues and supports his decision to request review by the NCAA’s Independent Accountability Resolution Process.
"It is in the best interest of all parties to see this matter resolved as fairly and expeditiously as possible.”
Infractions cases can be requested to be moved to the IARP by the school, the NCAA enforcement staff and/or the NCAA infractions committee. The IARP Infractions Referral Committee then determines if the case will be moved and, if so, the findings of the NCAA enforcement staff are taken over by a “Complex Case Unit,” which can re-review or even expand the investigation.
After the Complex Case Unit is finished, an IARP Independent Resolution Panel evaluates the findings and issues a ruling. Its rulings can not be appealed.
While the IARP referral committee includes an NCAA infractions committee member, an NCAA Infractions Appeals Committee member, the Division I Council chair and the Division I Council vice chair, six of the seven Complex Case Unit members is an attorney or investigator outside of the NCAA, with the seventh being a member of the NCAA enforcement staff.
The IARP Independent Resolution Panel is made up of individual outside of college athletics with legal, higher education and/or sports backgrounds.
While the NCAA's standard resolution track can take six months or longer, because the school has 90 days to respond to an NOA and the NCAA has 60 days to respond to the school's reply, there is no established timetable for the IARP because it has not yet settled any cases.
The IARP is currently evaluating infractions cases involving Kansas, LSU and North Carolina State, all of whom were involved along with Arizona in the federal investigation into college basketball.
