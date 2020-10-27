Board of Regents chair confirms Arizona has requested independent process for NCAA case

Infractions cases can be requested to be moved to the IARP by the school, the NCAA enforcement staff and/or the NCAA infractions committee. The IARP Infractions Referral Committee then determines if the case will be moved and, if so, the findings of the NCAA enforcement staff are taken over by a “Complex Case Unit,” which can re-review or even expand the investigation.

After the Complex Case Unit is finished, an IARP Independent Resolution Panel evaluates the findings and issues a ruling. Its rulings can not be appealed.

While the IARP referral committee includes an NCAA infractions committee member, an NCAA Infractions Appeals Committee member, the Division I Council chair and the Division I Council vice chair, six of the seven Complex Case Unit members is an attorney or investigator outside of the NCAA, with the seventh being a member of the NCAA enforcement staff.

The IARP Independent Resolution Panel is made up of individual outside of college athletics with legal, higher education and/or sports backgrounds.