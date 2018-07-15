The Boston Celtics announced Sunday via Twitter that the franchise will waive former Arizona Wildcats point guard Kadeem Allen.
The Celtics drafted Allen at No. 53 overall in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft. Allen signed a contract that made him Boston's first two-way player in franchise history.
Allen played the majority of his rookie season with the Maine Red Claws of the G League with his most notable game in January when he scored a career-high 46 points, and was later named the G League Player of the Week.
In the 18 games he played at the NBA level with the Celtics, Allen averaged 1.1 points, 0.7 assists and 0.6 rebounds per game with one start.
During NBA Summer League, Allen averaged four points and just under two assists per game through five contests. While the Celtics are still playing for the summer league championship, Boston's decision to waive Allen opens up two spots for two-way contracts, which will go to Semi Ojeleye and most likely Jabari Bird.