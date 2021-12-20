 Skip to main content
Both Tommy Lloyd's, Adia Barnes' radio show canceled this week as 'precautionary measure'
The Arizona Wildcats have canceled both the Tommy Lloyd and Adia Barnes radio show this week as a "precautionary measure". The news was first reported by UA's radio play-by-play announcer Brian Jeffries

The Arizona women's team had to cancel Sunday's game against Texas due to COVID-19 protocols in the UA program. It is not known if an Arizona player or coach tested positive for COVID-19.

Jeffries, who hosts the 'Fastbreak with Tommy Lloyd' show on Mondays at 6 p.m. from Union Public house, tweeted out the news of the both cancellations Sunday afternoon.

The Arizona women's basketball Twitter account confirmed Monday morning that Barnes' show, which airs Tuesday at 6 p.m. from Flora's Market Run, will not happen this week.

The Star confirmed with a UA spokesperson that Lloyd's show is off this week as a "precautionary measure". 

Both coaches shows are expected to resume following the holiday break with Lloyd's next show set for Jan. 3 and Barnes' show on Jan. 4.

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.  

On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

