Both Tommy Lloyd's, Adia Barnes' radio show canceled this week as 'precautionary measure'

The Arizona Wildcats have canceled both the Tommy Lloyd and Adia Barnes radio show this week as a "precautionary measure". The news was first reported by UA's radio play-by-play announcer Brian Jeffries.

The Arizona women's team had to cancel Sunday's game against Texas due to COVID-19 protocols in the UA program. It is not known if an Arizona player or coach tested positive for COVID-19.

Jeffries, who hosts the 'Fastbreak with Tommy Lloyd' show on Mondays at 6 p.m. from Union Public house, tweeted out the news of the both cancellations Sunday afternoon.

The Arizona women's basketball Twitter account confirmed Monday morning that Barnes' show, which airs Tuesday at 6 p.m. from Flora's Market Run, will not happen this week.

The Star confirmed with a UA spokesperson that Lloyd's show is off this week as a "precautionary measure".

Both coaches shows are expected to resume following the holiday break with Lloyd's next show set for Jan. 3 and Barnes' show on Jan. 4.

