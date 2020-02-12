Bracketology: Possible seeding for Arizona Wildcats five weeks away from NCAA tournament

The Arizona Wildcats didn't do themselves any favors on improving their projected NCAA tournament seed with a 13-point home loss to UCLA.

Last week's projections saw the Wildcats either as No. 6 or 7 seed in multiple brackets. The NCAA tournament selection committee revealed its top 16 seeds Saturday and didn't include Arizona, despite the Wildcats having favorable analytics in NET and KenPom.

While this week's seeding predictions aren't strikingly different than last week, it should be noted that more brackets had the Cats on the No. 7 line as opposed to a No. 6.

ESPN

South Region: No. 6 Arizona vs. No. 11 Xavier (Tampa)

NBC Sports

West Region: No. 7 Arizona vs. No. 10 Arkansas (Albany)