Bracketology: Possible seeding for Arizona Wildcats five weeks away from NCAA tournament

The Arizona Wildcats didn't do themselves any favors on improving their projected NCAA tournament seed with a 13-point home loss to UCLA.
Last week's projections saw the Wildcats either as No. 6 or 7 seed in multiple brackets. The NCAA tournament selection committee revealed its top 16 seeds Saturday and didn't include Arizona, despite the Wildcats having favorable analytics in NET and KenPom.
While this week's seeding predictions aren't strikingly different than last week, it should be noted that more brackets had the Cats on the No. 7 line as opposed to a No. 6.
ESPN
South Region: No. 6 Arizona vs. No. 11 Xavier (Tampa)
NBC Sports
West Region: No. 7 Arizona vs. No. 10 Arkansas (Albany)
USA Today
Midwest Region: No. 7 Arizona vs. No. 10 Northern Iowa (Cleveland)
CBS Sports
West Region: No. 6 Arizona vs. No. 11 Wichita State (Cleveland)
NCAA.com's Andy Katz
Midwest Region: No. 5 Arizona vs. No. 12 Liberty (Sacramento)
(projection as of Feb. 8)
Fox Sports
Midwest Region: No. 7 Arizona vs. No. 10 Purdue
Watch Stadium
East Region: No. 7 Arizona vs. No. 10 Purdue (Greensboro)
