Bracketology: Possible seeding for Arizona Wildcats five weeks away from NCAA tournament

Arizona Wildcats vs Arizona State

Arizona head coach Sean Miller and his bench think the out of bounds call should go their way, the game official disagrees, calling Sun Devil ball the first half of their Pac-12 game at the Desert Financial Arena, January 25, 2020 Tempe, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona Wildcats didn't do themselves any favors on improving their projected NCAA tournament seed with a 13-point home loss to UCLA. 

Last week's projections saw the Wildcats either as No. 6 or 7 seed in multiple brackets. The NCAA tournament selection committee revealed its top 16 seeds Saturday and didn't include Arizona, despite the Wildcats having favorable analytics in NET and KenPom.

While this week's seeding predictions aren't strikingly different than last week, it should be noted that more brackets had the Cats on the No. 7 line as opposed to a No. 6. 

ESPN

South Region: No. 6 Arizona vs. No. 11 Xavier (Tampa)

NBC Sports

West Region: No. 7 Arizona vs. No. 10 Arkansas (Albany)

USA Today

Midwest Region: No. 7 Arizona vs. No. 10 Northern Iowa (Cleveland)

CBS Sports

West Region: No. 6 Arizona vs. No. 11 Wichita State (Cleveland)

NCAA.com's Andy Katz

Midwest Region: No. 5 Arizona vs. No. 12 Liberty (Sacramento)

(projection as of Feb. 8)

Fox Sports

Midwest Region: No. 7 Arizona vs. No. 10 Purdue 

Watch Stadium

East Region: No. 7 Arizona vs. No. 10 Purdue (Greensboro)

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He’s currently a senior at the University of Arizona and previously worked as sports editor for the Arizona Daily Wildcat. 

