Freshman guard Brandon Williams scored 15 points to lead Arizona to a 34-23 halftime lead over UTEP at McKale Center on Wednesday.
Williams shot 5 for 9 from the field overall and hit both 3-pointers he took.
As a team, the Wildcats shot 45.2 percent while keeping UTEP to just 37.5 percent, and helping force 10 UTEP turnovers, off which UA scored six points. However, the teams were tied in rebounding with 17 each.
Arizona jumped out to an 8-0 lead while UTEP missed its first four shots and committed two turnovers, both of which UA converted into easy layups – one by Brandon Randolph and another by Williams.
Arizona built a 10-point lead, 21-11 when Ira Lee dunked with 10:32 to go but couldn’t put the Miners any further away until Williams hit a jumper with 46 seconds to go in the half to put UA ahead by the 11-point margin it carried into halftime.
Before the game, five-star point guard Nico Mannion signed his letter-of-intent to play for the Wildcats next season and three other committed players could follow during the fall signing period that started Wednesday and runs through Nov. 21.
Five-star guard Josh Green will sign on Friday, according to Zagsblog, while four-star forward Terry Armstrong will sign sometime during the fall signing period, his uncle told the Star. Three-star center Christian Koloko is also expected to sign this week but his sister, Stephanie, said he has not signed yet and is away from home until Saturday.