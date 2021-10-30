Breaking down the 'Conference of Transfers,' from A to Z

The Pac-12 is the "Conference of Champions."

Soon enough, it might be the "Conference of Transfers."

The league loaded up in the offseason, and not by dipping into the youthful waters of high school recruiting. No, Arizona beefed up by raiding the transfer wire, Arizona State brought in the MAC Player of the Year and Oregon swiped a star from Syracuse.

You’ll find all of that and more in this year’s Pac-12 A-to-Z.

A is for Aiken. Arizona snagged one of the conference's top incoming transfer in former Eastern Washington star Kim Aiken Jr. Aiken almost spurred an upset of No. 3 Kansas in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and is coming off a first-team All-Big Sky season after averaging 11.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. Now, the grad transfer will try to help the new-look Wildcats.

B is for Bagley. Given the sky-high expectations, Marcus Bagley's freshman campaign was a stark disappointment. The Arizona State freshman played just 12 games as he battled calf and ankle injuries, and while his averages of 10.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per game were passable, fans expected more. If anyone can take The Leap as a sophomore, it's him.