Breaking down the Wildcats’ path and potential weaknesses

ESPN analyst Jay Bilas picked the Wildcats for the Final Four.

CBS analyst Clark Kellogg picked them to reach the title game before losing to Gonzaga.

Like the Zags, Arizona has elite perimeter play and the frontcourt size few teams can match. It has a projected lottery pick in wing Bennedict Mathurin and a slew of interchangeable parts that allow the Wildcats to function effectively at any tempo, against any style — fast or slow, big or small, zone or man.

All in all, they are better equipped than any recent team to end the Pac-12’s quarter-century national championship drought. (The last team to win it: Arizona in 1997.)

“You can have a really good discussion about the ways to beat them, kind of like people do in the NBA playoffs when it’s a seven-game series,” Pac-12 Networks analyst and former Arizona guard Matt Muehlebach said.

“But in a one-game elimination in the NCAA pressure cooker, it could be as simple as a bad shooting game — or a good shooting game by your opponent.