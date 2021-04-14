Breaking: Wildcats to hire Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd as men's basketball coach

Arizona is hiring Gonzaga assistant coach Tommy Lloyd to replace Sean Miller as the Wildcats’ new head men’s basketball coach, the Star has learned.
Terms were not immediately available, but UA is expected to offer him a five-year deal with a clause allowing extra years beyond that since the program still has a pending NCAA infractions case.
The school also interviewed several former Wildcat players, with Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner receiving the most interest among them, while BYU coach Mark Pope also received strong consideration. But Lloyd had been considered a leading candidate for the job since Miller was fired April 7 in the wake of UA's still-pending NCAA infractions case.
In addition, Arizona discussed the job with Arkansas coach Eric Musselman, but he was already nearing a contract extension he signed earlier Wednesday that will pay him $4 million annually. Miller was contracted to earn a guaranteed $2.9 million next season, including $400,000 from Nike and IMG, and UA was expected to offer a similar amount for a new coach.
UA was paying Miller $2.5 million annually in school funds, plus another $400,000 from Nike and IMG for total guaranteed compensation of $2.9 million. Lloyd is believed to have been making about $1 million at Gonzaga, a private school not required to disclose contracts, with the most recent available tax findings showing he made $984,636 in 2018-19.
Arizona Board of Regents guidelines allow no more than five years on a coaching contract but UA offered Miller a clause upon his 2009 hiring that effectively gave him seven years. It said the school would request an extra two years if he was not subject to firing for cause after his first two years.
Arizona could also offer Lloyd a clause stating that his contract would be automatically extended by however many years the Wildcats are under NCAA sanctions.
While UA has not hired a head coach without head coaching experience since Fred Snowden took over the Wildcats in 1972, Lloyd is viewed as one of the country’s top assistant coaches, an architect of a perennial power that was undefeated this season until losing to Baylor in the NCAA title game.
Lloyd, 46, spent 20 seasons under head coach Mark Few as an assistant coach. He is particularly known for his strong international recruiting ability, paving the way to land, foreign players such as Domantas Sabonis, Rui Hachimura, Killian Tillie, Kevin Pangos, Przemek Karnowski, Kelly Olynyk and Ronny Turiaf at Gonzaga.
Lloyd is also highly regarded for his player development and game strategy, having helped devise an offense that was the best nationally in offensive efficiency last season, when the Zags were undefeated until they lost in the national championship game to Baylor.
“The style changed over the last decade, and a lot of that has to do with Tommy,” former Gonzaga star Adam Morrison told Sports Illustrated in a story that posted earlier this month. “And I’m not just saying that to make him sound good in an article. They run pro-style, European-style stuff—space, movement, efficiency—and that’s Tommy Lloyd, the influence.”
Along with their rise to prominence, the Zags have also been able to mix in top domestic recruits, most notably five-star Minnesota guard Jalen Suggs last season. But bringing four- and five-star talent to the school of 5,000 in a midsize Eastern Washington city wasn’t so easy early on in Lloyd’s tenure.
"What's that saying? 'Necessity is the mother of invention,'" Lloyd told ESPN toward the end of the 2019-20 season. "We needed players, good players because we wanted to build this program. And we were worried at the time, some kids might not think Gonzaga was established enough and they might say they wanted to go to the Pac-10, I don't want to go to little ol' Gonzaga ... We had to think outside the box, we had to fish in waters that others weren't."
Because of Lloyd’s prominent role with the Zags, he had been frequently mentioned as prime a head coaching candidate elsewhere and Gonzaga has moved to keep him. Gonzaga AD Mike Roth told the Spokane Spokesman-Review this week that Lloyd has received significant interest in multiple high-level head coaching jobs every year for the past several springs, and has written into Lloyd’s contract that Lloyd will be the Zags’ head coach if Few, 58, ever leaves the job.
“We’re committed to Tommy here and he knows that,” Roth told the Spokesman-Review. “We’ve made that public. If Gonzaga is committed to Tommy, where our program is and where it’s been built and Tommy has been such an important part of this, why wouldn’t any other school have him on their list, even high on their list?
“We’ll continue to do our best to let him know this is where we want him to be a head coach someday when the time comes and we want him between now and then to help us be one of, if not the best, basketball programs in the country.”
Lloyd had also indicated he was has been in no hurry to leave Spokane, telling ESPN toward the end of the 2019-20 season that he would be happy being in the same situation as Bill Guthridge, a longtime North Carolina assistant who coached the Tar Heels for only three seasons after legendary coach Dean Smith retired.
“I'll look at that as an honor," Lloyd told ESPN. "He's not gonna be this, he's not gonna be that. But I'll guarantee if you go back, he had a huge impact on that program, on the coaches and on the players, and that's pretty awesome. If that's what I end up being labeled as, I'm really cool with that."
Jim Meehan, longtime Gonzaga beat reporter for the Spokesman-Review, told Arizona Sports radio that Lloyd had not become a head coach before “mostly because he hasn’t wanted to be at the jobs that were open to him. There’s been quite a few.”
“He’s a popular candidate for a lot of the jobs that have opened up for years,” Meehan added. “But he has it in his contract that he’s the coach-in-waiting behind Mark Few. The catch there is, how long are you waiting?”
Over his 20 years at Gonzaga, Lloyd has helped the Bulldogs win 19 West Coast Conference regular season and 15 WCC tournament championships while going to the NCAA Tournament every year except 2020, when it was canceled.
A 1993 graduate of Kelso High School in Washington, 50 miles north of Portland, Lloyd attended Walla Walla Community College for two seasons, becoming an all-region selection in 1995. He continued at Whitman College in Walla Walla, earning a degree in biology and a secondary teaching credential. Lloyd went on to play two seasons overseas, with stops in Brisbane, Australia, in 1997 and Dusseldorf, Germany, in 1999. According to Sports Illustrated, he then took six months off to travel the world, then volunteered at Gonzaga until joining the Zags’ staff fulltime in 2001.
For his new Arizona staff, Lloyd is expected to strongly consider retaining UA associate head coach Jack Murphy. Lloyd and Murphy have had a long relationship and are both experienced recruiters on the international circuit, while Murphy is a UA graduate who has served many roles under Lute Olson and Miller, while also being NAU’s head coach for seven seasons.
Assistant coach Jason Terry is another possibility to be retained, though it isn’t clear if the former Wildcat star would be interested. Terry interviewed for the head coaching position and has not returned messages seeking comment.
Whatever coaches are on Lloyd’s staff won’t have time to waste in recruiting. UA has already lost four players to the transfer portal – guards Jemarl Baker and Terrell Brown, plus forwards Ira Lee and Daniel Batcho – while guard James Akinjo is testing the NBA Draft. That leaves nine players on the current roster (counting Akinjo) while the three players UA signed last fall are all tentative: According to their coaches, guard K.J.Simpson has been expecting his release while wing Shane Nowell is waiting to see who the new UA coach is and guard Shane Dezonie has not responded to messages. UA also secured a reported commitment from Eastern Washington forward Kim Aiken a day before Miller was fired.
Terms of Lloyds’ contract aren’t yet known but UA has been expected to offer a new coach enough longevity and compensation to overcome possible sanctions from the school’s still-pending NCAA infractions case, which could result in additional years of postseason bans on top of the ban the school self-imposed last season. If UA’s case is judged to be in the category of “Level I aggravated” --and the NCAA listed far more aggravating than mitigating factors -- the NCAA’s penalty matrix calls for a postseason ban from 2-5 years.
Arizona could also face numerous recruiting restrictions that could impact Lloyd’s ability to ignite the program in the next few years, including a lower number of scholarships, fewer campus visits and fewer allowed recruiting hours.
The NCAA issued a Notice of Allegations to Arizona in October that contained five Level I charges, including four involving Miller and his former staffers plus one against UA for a lack of institutional control. UA president Robert Robbins and athletic director Dave Heeke were also cited as aggravating factors for compromising the integrity of the investigation.
After receiving the NOA on October 21, 2020, which Arizona refused to release until a court ordered it to last month, the school requested its case be moved off the standard NCAA resolution track to the new Independent Accountability Resolution Process. The IARP is made up mostly of independent attorneys and investigators who are not affiliated with the NCAA, but they have to follow the NCAA’s penalty matrix once a judgment is made.
Created in the wake of the federal investigation into college basketball, the IARP currently is processing cases from six schools and has not yet completed any. There is no public timetable for any of them to be finished, suggesting Arizona may not know if it faces additional allegations anytime soon.
