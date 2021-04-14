Breaking: Wildcats to hire Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd as men's basketball coach

“We’re committed to Tommy here and he knows that,” Roth told the Spokesman-Review. “We’ve made that public. If Gonzaga is committed to Tommy, where our program is and where it’s been built and Tommy has been such an important part of this, why wouldn’t any other school have him on their list, even high on their list?

“We’ll continue to do our best to let him know this is where we want him to be a head coach someday when the time comes and we want him between now and then to help us be one of, if not the best, basketball programs in the country.”

Lloyd had also indicated he was has been in no hurry to leave Spokane, telling ESPN toward the end of the 2019-20 season that he would be happy being in the same situation as Bill Guthridge, a longtime North Carolina assistant who coached the Tar Heels for only three seasons after legendary coach Dean Smith retired.

“I'll look at that as an honor," Lloyd told ESPN. "He's not gonna be this, he's not gonna be that. But I'll guarantee if you go back, he had a huge impact on that program, on the coaches and on the players, and that's pretty awesome. If that's what I end up being labeled as, I'm really cool with that."