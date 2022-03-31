‘Bricking’ Dickerson turns attention to halting Mercer

“I struggled tonight,” Dickerson said. “I struggled the last game. I struggled the whole tournament.”

Arizona coach Lute Olson was aware of it. After a while, defending Mercer wasn’t enough. Dickerson played just eight minutes in the second half and spent the entire overtime period as a high-profile cheerleader.

He swallowed hard and made the best of it.

“I wanted to be out there, but I’ll do anything to help my team,” Dickerson said. “At that point, I was missing shots, and I just wasn’t playing my game. I got the ball, and I wasn’t doing the things I was capable of doing, so it was better for me to be on the bench. Coach Olson saw that, and that’s what he did.

“I’m not mad at all. We just won the national championship. I’m not devastated at all.”

He couldn’t be. Dickerson had plenty to smile about. Just as he took over the Wildcats when Miles Simon was spending games in street clothes because of academics. Simon took over the team last night.