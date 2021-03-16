Bruce Pascoe: Covering Wildcats on the road during a pandemic was tough, but essential

When I checked into a hotel on Dec. 18 for the first time in eight months, I wasn’t greeted by “How are you?,” “Good evening” or even “Welcome to the Fairfield Inn.”

It was “Hi. What is your essential business?”

I said I was a reporter covering a basketball game in Santa Cruz.

“OK!” the clerk said. “Welcome!”

That was easy, I guess. But was basketball essential? Certainly, basketball is not health care. It’s not trucking or farming or firefighting or any other number of jobs that simply must get done.

But college basketball was being played this season, so for us, it was essential to be there. We go everywhere the Wildcats go, all year round, even to summertime recruiting events, high school all-star games, the NBA draft (if appropriate) and the occasional NBA game involving former UA players. Our goal is to bring the Wildcats to life as more than just a television show, more than just a semi-garbled Zoom sound bite, describing the sights and sounds of being there, so that hopefully readers can feel they are, too.