Bruins climb to the top of Pac-12 despite continued COVID-19 issues, injuries

But when asked if UCLA’s protocols could be a competitive disadvantage of sorts, Cronin did not complain. It is a public health issue, after all, he indicated.

“I love being at UCLA and with that goes whatever the rules are here,” Cronin said. “One thing I’ll say about our school: If there’s anything that errs on the side of something I don’t agree with, I know that with the way this school is run and Chancellor (Gene) Block, that the quality, health and safety will probably always go over and above what I want as a coach. That’s what drew me to UCLA.”

Even if Juzang returns on Thursday, the Bruins will be without reserve wing Jaylen Clark, who has missed their past three games because of concussion protocols, and possibly even forward Jaime Jaquez, who left after playing seven minutes against Stanford last Saturday because of an ankle injury.

“Do we play big, do we play small?” Cronin said. “We’re going to have a Plan A, B and C on Thursday night. Maybe Jaime wants to try it and give it a go and feels good — and then he gets out there and he doesn’t feel good. So there’s a lot of stuff we’re dealing with as far as what we have to plan on.”