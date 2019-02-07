Stanley Johnson's career as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks lasted a full 24 hours.
Before Thursday's NBA trade deadline, the former Arizona Wildcat was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans along with Jason Smith in exchange for forward Nikola Mirotic, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. On Wednesday, Johnson was traded from the Detroit Pistons to Milwaukee for Thon Maker.
Bucks will send Jason Smith and Stanley Johnson to Pelicans for Mirotic, per source. https://t.co/D28YlR6zQ5— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2019
Johnson, a first-round lottery pick from 2015, is in his fourth season in the NBA. He's averaging 7.1 points and 3.5 rebounds per game this season.
Johnson, 22, is set to earn $3.9 million this season in his final year of the rookie contract. He'll become a restricted free agent if the Pelicans don't issue a qualifying offer, which is worth $5.3 million, following this season.
He will team up with fellow ex-Wildcat Solomon Hill, who was taken out of the starting lineup on Monday against the Pacers. Hill has been mentioned as a possible asset in a trade talks between New Orleans and the Lakers for Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis.
Johnson will compete for minutes with E'Twaun Moore and Darius Miller at small forward and Jrue Holiday and Ian Clark for shooting guard.
The Pelicans host Minnesota Friday night for a 7:30 p.m. MT tipoff and will play the Grizzlies Saturday night at 6 p.m.