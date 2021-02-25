By numbers: How James Akinjo and the Wildcats beat Washington State by 16 points Thursday night

This time, overtime wasn’t needed.

The Arizona Wildcats used a dominant second-half performance to beat Washington State 69-53 in McKale Center Thursday night. The UA has now won back-to-back games for the first time since the ASU series in January.

These numbers explain how James Akinjo and the Cats got it done:

41

After a low-scoring first half, the Wildcats took control in the second, scoring 41 points and shooting 54% (12-22) from the field. They outscored the Cougars by 12 points en route to their 10th conference win of the season.

Akinjo scored 15 of his 19 points during the second half outburst, knocking down 4 of 8 shots and hitting a pair of 3-pointers.

4

Graduate transfer Terrell Brown recorded a career-high four blocks against Wazzu. The Wildcats capitalized on the senior’s defensive efforts and scored on three of their four possessions following the blocked shot.

11

To upset the Wildcats, Washington State needed big nights from their two top scorers, Isaac Bonton and Noah Williams.