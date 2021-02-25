 Skip to main content
By numbers: How James Akinjo and the Wildcats beat Washington State by 16 points Thursday night
Washington State guard Noah Williams (24), left, and Arizona guard James Akinjo (13) go neck-and-neck in the race for a loose ball in the first half of their Pac 12 game at McKale Center Tucson, Ariz., February 25, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

This time, overtime wasn’t needed.

The Arizona Wildcats used a dominant second-half performance to beat Washington State 69-53 in McKale Center Thursday night. The UA has now won back-to-back games for the first time since the ASU series in January.

These numbers explain how James Akinjo and the Cats got it done:

41

After a low-scoring first half, the Wildcats took control in the second, scoring  41 points and shooting 54% (12-22) from the field. They outscored the Cougars by 12 points en route to their 10th conference win of the season.

Akinjo scored 15 of his 19 points during the second half outburst, knocking down 4 of 8 shots and hitting a pair of 3-pointers.

4

Graduate transfer Terrell Brown recorded a career-high four blocks against Wazzu. The Wildcats capitalized on the senior’s defensive efforts and scored on three of their four possessions following the blocked shot.

11

To upset the Wildcats, Washington State needed big nights from their two top scorers, Isaac Bonton and Noah Williams.

Bonton, the third leading scorer in the conference, returned after being sidelined with an ankle injury the previous six games. Williams came into the night having scored 72 points over his last two games.

Neither had much of an impact against Arizona. Bonton scored 3 points on 1-of-5 shooting in 19 minutes, and Williams went cold from the field, shooting 2 for 15 and finishing with 8 points.

14

Arizona's Benn Mathurin ended an 0-for-7 shooting streak spanning his previous two games. The freshman put up 14 points, the most he’s scored since Feb. 11.

Mathurin also broke an 0-for-8 streak from 3-point range by hitting two of the team’s four 3s Thursday night.

20

Akinjo is averaging 20 points per game over his last three games. He’s shot better than 40% from the field in each of those appearances.

Related to this story

