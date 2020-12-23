 Skip to main content
By the numbers: 96-point explosion sends Cats into break on a high note
editor's pick
By the numbers: 96-point explosion sends Cats into break on a high note

Arizona guard Aari McDonald yells with her teammates after Tara Manumaleuga hit a 3-pointer during the final minute of Wednesday’s win over Idaho.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

The UA women’s basketball team will enter the new year undefeated. Arizona routed Idaho 96-42 at McKale Center on Wednesday afternoon to move to 7-0 heading into Christmas break.

Here’s a statistical breakdown of the UA’s commanding win:

96

The 96 points against Idaho were the second-most Arizona has scored under Adia Barnes. The others:

  • 100 vs. Montana (Dec. 5, 2018)
  • 96 vs. Idaho (Dec. 23, 2020)
  • 93 vs. UCLA (Jan. 27, 2019)
  • 92 vs. UCLA (Jan. 31, 2020)

The Wildcats had 54 points at halftime on Wednesday. Five different UA players came away from the game scoring in double figures.

“If we keep playing like this,” senior Aari McDonald said, “we’ll be scary good.”

58

The Wildcats showcased their depth versus the Vandals, with eight reserves seeing ample playing time and combining to score 58 bench points. Shaina Pellington (16 points), Helena Pueyo (14 points) and Lauren Ware (10 points) were among the standout performers as reserves.

“We’ve never had 58 points from the bench in all the years I’ve been here,” Barnes said.

1,621

McDonald reached another milestone, moving into fifth place in Wildcats history with 1,621 career points. She scored 11 points on 4-for-8 shooting.

The senior guard said she didn’t know about the scoring mark until after the game.

11

Arizona’s 11 3-pointers were tied for the most made in a game this season (Dec. 10 vs. ASU).

Pueyo led the team, hitting 4 of 6 3-pointers. Tara Manumaleuga pitched in off the bench, hitting three 3s in the second half.

Arizona’s next game will be against Stanford, the No. 1 ranked team in the nation, on New Year’s Day.

