By the numbers: 96-point explosion sends Cats into break on a high note

The UA women’s basketball team will enter the new year undefeated. Arizona routed Idaho 96-42 at McKale Center on Wednesday afternoon to move to 7-0 heading into Christmas break.

Here’s a statistical breakdown of the UA’s commanding win:

96

The 96 points against Idaho were the second-most Arizona has scored under Adia Barnes. The others:

100 vs. Montana (Dec. 5, 2018)

96 vs. Idaho (Dec. 23, 2020)

93 vs. UCLA (Jan. 27, 2019)

92 vs. UCLA (Jan. 31, 2020)

The Wildcats had 54 points at halftime on Wednesday. Five different UA players came away from the game scoring in double figures.

“If we keep playing like this,” senior Aari McDonald said, “we’ll be scary good.”

58

The Wildcats showcased their depth versus the Vandals, with eight reserves seeing ample playing time and combining to score 58 bench points. Shaina Pellington (16 points), Helena Pueyo (14 points) and Lauren Ware (10 points) were among the standout performers as reserves.

“We’ve never had 58 points from the bench in all the years I’ve been here,” Barnes said.