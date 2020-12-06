By the numbers: Arizona posts another double-digit rally to beat USC

The Arizona women’s basketball team used another second half rally to win, this time a thrilling 78-77 win over USC that came down to the final minute.

Here’s five stats that tell the story of how the No. 7 Wildcats found a way to get it done Sunday afternoon at McKale Center.

55

The combined points by Aari McDonald and Cate Reese. McDonald hit the 30-point mark for the first time this season — a feat she accomplished just twice last year. Cate Reese chipped in a season-high 25 points on 8-of-14 shooting and was also impressive at the free throw line hitting 9 of 11.

The duo accounted for 70.5% of Arizona’s offense.

18-3

Midway through the third quarter, the Wildcats trailed the Trojans 53-42. Arizona then went on a 18-3 run to finish the frame and took a 60-56 lead into the fourth.

During that run, Lauren Ware, McDonald and Reese combined for all 18 of UA’s points.

“A couple years ago, we wouldn’t have come back from these deficits,” McDonald said. “It just shows how competitive we are.”

12