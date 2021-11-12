By the numbers: Arizona scores 104 points in blowout win over UTRGV

The Arizona Wildcats disposed of Texas Rio Grande Valley in their second non-conference game of the season in a 104-50 victory Friday night from McKale.
These numbers tell the story of how the Wildcats improved to 2-0:
8
Arizona wasted no time getting it going offensively, scoring the first eight points of the game. By the six-minute mark, the Wildcats led 18-2 with forward Azuolas Tubelis contributing 11 of those points.
18
It’s early in the year, but Christian Koloko is stuffing the stat sheet. After recording a career-high five blocks against NAU, the junior big man matched that total Friday night while scoring a career-high 18 points. Koloko also led the Cats with 11 rebounds.
5
Five Wildcats were in double figures as Tubelis, Koloko, Bennedict Mathurin, Oumar Ballo and Justin Kier combined for 76 of the team’s 104 points.
Tubelis paced the team with 20 points, his most since Feb. 13 of last season. Mathurin and Kier each had 13 while Ballo added 12.
11
Mathurin shook off a slow start to his season, scoring 11 points in the second half on 3 of 4 from the field. He hit two 3-pointers.
104
Arizona’s 104 points are the most it has scored in a game since November 2019 against Long Beach State. In that game, the Wildcats also scored 104.
Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.
On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA