By the numbers: Arizona uses 21-0 run to turn back Utah

No Kerr Kriisa, no problem. Missing their starting point guard due to a pregame injury, the Arizona Wildcats came alive in the second half to rout Utah 82-64 on Saturday night.

The win marks Arizona's best start to a season (14-1) since 2014-15.

Here’s the stats that tell the story of Arizona’s latest victory.

14 — Azuolas Tubelis’ career-high 32-point effort is the headliner in the win and he did so in an efficient manner. His 14 baskets on 24 shots are the most field goals by an Arizona player since Deandre Ayton’s 14-of-20 shooting performance in the 2018 Pac-12 Championship game. Tubelis was involved in a number of high-effort plays around the rim, including several thunderous dunks that brought McKale to its feet. After scoring under 10 points against Tennessee and Washington, the Lithuanian forward is shooting 20 for 35 (57%) over Arizona’s last two games.

21 — With UA up just 46-45 at 12:24 in the second half, the Wildcats went full throttle and rattled off 21 straight points over a seven-minute stretch. Arizona’s bigs consisting of Tubelis, Christian Koloko and Oumar Ballo combined for 13 of the 21 points as the Wildcats eventually climbed to a 67-45 lead with 5:18 to play.