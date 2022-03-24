By the numbers: Arizona's offense locked down in season-ending loss to Houston

SAN ANTONIO — The top-seeded Arizona Wildcats had their season upended by No. 5 seed Houston at AT&T Center on Thursday night, losing 72-60 in the Sweet 16.

The Wildcats end their season with a 33-4 record, two wins shy of tying the single-season program record.

These stats tell the story of Arizona’s season-ending defeat:

0:00: Arizona did not lead for a second of its Sweet 16 matchup against the Cougars, marking the first time this season the Cats finished a game without leading their opponent. Houston jumped out to a 12-4 lead in the first six minutes, and UA spent the rest of the night playing catchup.

60: The Cougars’ defense locked down Arizona, holding it to 60 points — one point shy of the UA's season low. Arizona had scored at least 80 points in 13 of its previous 15 games.

2 for 15: Azuolas Tubelis struggled in his second straight game, going 0 for 8. He was 2 for 15 combined in his final two games of the season. The sophomore’s issues began in Thursday's opening two minutes, when he got a steal with a chance for a breakaway score but fumbled the ball out of bounds.