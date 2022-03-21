By the numbers: Arizona's shooting disappears in NCAA Tournament loss to UNC

The fourth-seeded Arizona Wildcats saw their season come to an end Monday night with a 63-45 loss to No. 5 North Carolina at McKale Center in the round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats were unable to reach the Sweet 16 for the second consecutive year — a feat yet to be accomplished in school history — but finished with a 21-8 record.

These numbers explain the Wildcats’ second-round exit:

13: After a back-and-forth first five minutes of the game in which a pair of 3s gave UA a 9-8 lead, the Wildcats went ice cold from the field shortly after. They missed their next 13 shots — a drought that lasted over 10 minutes of game time — and enabled UNC to take command with a 23-9 advantage at 4:43 in the second quarter.

11: The Wildcats trailed by 11 going into halftime at 28-17.

7: Arizona opened the second half with a 6-2 scoring spurt to cut UNC’s lead down to seven. Bendu Yeaney had an and-one layup to make it 30-23 at 8:00 to go in the third quarter.