By the numbers: Cats break program assist record, take care of ball in win over Beavers

9: For the first time this season, the Wildcats have posted back-to-back games with less than 10 turnovers. The Cats turned it over nine times against both Washington and Oregon State.

500: With 26 assists against Oregon State, Arizona eclipsed the 500-assist mark in a season for the 10th time in program history. UA’s average of 20.3 assists per game leads the country.

23: The Wildcats led by as many as 23 points in the second half until the final two minutes, when UA’s walk-ons came into the game. It’s the fourth straight game the Cats have led an opponent by 20 or more points.

2 of 9: The Beavers started the game shooting 5 of 8 from 3-point range. They eventually cooled off, going just 2 for 9 (22%) from 3 in the second half.

12: 12 of Arizona’s 13 conference wins have come by at least 10 points.

2: The Wildcats are one of two teams in the country with top 10 KenPom .com efficiency ratings on both offense and defense, the other being Gonzaga.

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com. On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.