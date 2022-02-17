By the numbers: Cats break program assists record, take care of ball in win over Beavers

The third-ranked Arizona Wildcats turned on the jets in the second half once again to run past Oregon State at McKale Center and win 83-69.

Arizona shot over 50% from the field in both halves to continue its hold onto first place in the Pac-12.

These numbers explain how the Wildcats notched their 23rd win of the season.

20: In four career games against the Beavers, Benn Mathurn has finished with 31, 14, 28 and — after Thursday’s performance — 20 points. The sophomore has scored 20 or more points in three consecutive games, matching a stretch in December earlier this season.

6: Arizona got its first double-digit lead of the game when Mathurin and Azuolas Tubelis scored the first 11 points of the second half to make it 55-45 at 17:11. The Wildcats made six straight baskets to begin the half.

52-28: UA outscored the Beavers 52-28 in the paint. It helped Arizona that OSU’s big men got into foul trouble. When starting forward Warith Alatishe got his fourth, it allowed the Cats to get to the rim with ease.