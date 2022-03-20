By the numbers: Christian Koloko, Benn Mathurin post monster games as Arizona Wildcats advance in OT

SAN DIEGO — Sunday's Arizona-TCU game had everything you’d want in an NCAA Tournament showdown. Even sweeter for UA fans, the top-seeded Wildcats are dancing into the Sweet 16 with an 85-80 overtime win over the No. 9-seeded Horned Frogs.

Down 73-70 with 1:17 to play in the game, Arizona rallied to tie the game and force overtime. The Cats nearly won in regulation had Dalen Terry’s dunk been a fraction of a second sooner before the clock reached triple zeros.

But UA still found a way to win in OT. Here’s key numbers that tell the story of how they did it:

28: Christian Koloko was a force in the first half, scoring 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting. The rest of Arizona’s players were just 7 of 22 in the half. Koloko finished with a career-high 28 points and the game-sealing putback dunk in overtime with nine seconds remaining.

20: Benedict Mathurin took over the game in the second half and overtime, scoring 20 points. His 3-pointer with 13 seconds left in regulation tied the game at 75.