By the numbers: Christian Koloko, Benn Mathurin post monster games as Wildcats advance in OT

SAN DIEGO — Sunday's Arizona-TCU game had everything you’d want in an NCAA Tournament showdown. Even sweeter for UA fans, the top-seeded Wildcats are dancing into the Sweet 16 with an 85-80 overtime win over the No. 9-seeded Horned Frogs.
Down 73-70 with 1:17 to play in the game, Arizona rallied to tie the game and force overtime. The Cats nearly won in regulation had Dalen Terry’s dunk been a fraction of a second sooner before the clock reached triple zeros.
But UA still found a way to win in OT. Here’s key numbers that tell the story of how they did it:
28: Christian Koloko was a force in the first half, scoring 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting. The rest of Arizona’s players were just 7 of 22 in the half. Koloko finished with a career-high 28 points and the game-sealing putback dunk in overtime with nine seconds remaining.
20: Benedict Mathurin took over the game in the second half and overtime, scoring 20 points. His 3-pointer with 13 seconds left in regulation tied the game at 75.
48: The Horned Frogs have a reputation for being one of the most physical teams in the country and they showed why, outrebounding Arizona 48-44 and grabbing 20 offensive rebounds to Arizona's 14. It’s just the seventh time UA’s been outrebounded by its opponent all season.
16: Tommy Lloyd opted not to use Azuolas Tubelis much, playing him just 16 minutes as Tubelis struggled to match TCU’s physical play. Instead, Pelle Larsson and Oumar Ballo got extra minutes; Larsson played 30, while Ballo was on the court for 16.
1: After once again struggling with turnovers — UA had 15 in through 40 minutes of regulation — the Cats turned it over just once in OT.
2003: Arizona has now played in six NCAA Tournament overtime games, winning four of them. Sunday's win marked the Wildcats' first OT win in the tournament since 2003. Here's a list:
1997: Elite Eight vs. Providence (win)
1997: National championship vs. Kentucky (win)
2003: Round of 32 vs. Gonzaga (win)
2005: Elite Eight vs. Illinois (loss)
2014: Elite Eight vs. Wisconsin (loss)
Sunday: Round of 32 vs. TCU (win)
