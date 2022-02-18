By the numbers: Defense, free throws help No. 8 Arizona beat UW

The eighth-ranked Arizona Wildcats held off a late rally by Washington to beat the Huskies 51-42 Friday night thanks to a stout defensive effort.
With the road victory, Arizona improves to 19-4 on the season and 9-4 in Pac-12 play.
These numbers explain how the Wildcats won a crucial road game in Seattle.
7: Washington’s seven first-half points marks the fewest points allowed in a half by an Arizona team in program history since the shot clock era. It breaks the previous record of eight points, set earlier this season against Rutgers in the Paradise Jam Tournament.
The Huskies made three of 20 shots from the field in the half and scored just two points in the second quarter.
16: Despite the historic low shooting from UW, Arizona was only able to muster 16 points of its own in the first half, eight in each quarter. It marked the lowest scoring half in a game this season by the Cats.
Eight of those points came from the bench with Helena Pueyo and Gisela Sanchez each scoring four.
43: After 50 points total in the first three quarters, Arizona and Washington combined for 43 points in the final 10 minutes. Going into the fourth, the Cats led 31-19 but both sides caught fire, combining to shoot 12 of 24 (50%).
8: The Wildcats knocked down eight free throws in the fourth quarter to hold off Washington’s rally, with the team’s final seven points coming from the free throw line. After Sam Thomas’s 3 made it 44-37 UA with 1:04 to go, the Cats made 7 of 10 from the line over the final minute.
22: Washington had 22 turnovers, marking back-to-back games that the Wildcats forced 20 or more turnovers. Fifteen of UW’s TO’s came in the first half.
51: Arizona’s 51 points for the game was also the fewest it has scored in a game since putting up 49 in a loss to UCLA in last year’s Pac-12 Tournament.
