By the numbers: Defense, free throws help No. 8 Arizona beat UW

The eighth-ranked Arizona Wildcats held off a late rally by Washington to beat the Huskies 51-42 Friday night thanks to a stout defensive effort.

With the road victory, Arizona improves to 19-4 on the season and 9-4 in Pac-12 play.

These numbers explain how the Wildcats won a crucial road game in Seattle.

7: Washington’s seven first-half points marks the fewest points allowed in a half by an Arizona team in program history since the shot clock era. It breaks the previous record of eight points, set earlier this season against Rutgers in the Paradise Jam Tournament.

The Huskies made three of 20 shots from the field in the half and scored just two points in the second quarter.

16: Despite the historic low shooting from UW, Arizona was only able to muster 16 points of its own in the first half, eight in each quarter. It marked the lowest scoring half in a game this season by the Cats.

Eight of those points came from the bench with Helena Pueyo and Gisela Sanchez each scoring four.