By the numbers: Explaining Arizona's Pac-12 quarterfinal loss to Colorado

27: With Reese hurt, Ware has stepped up — combining for 27 points over her last two games, including a career-high 15 on Thursday. Nine of her points came via the free-throw line. Ware has scored 10 or more points in back-to-back games for the first time in her career.

Ware’s performance was especially impressive given that she dealt with foul trouble. She picked up her third foul late in the second quarter but remained in the game and played a team-high 35 minutes.

10-0: Trailing 38-31 in the fourth quarter, Arizona finally showed signs of life. The Wildcats went on a 10-0 run to take the lead with 5:59 to play. The Cats forced four turnovers in less than a minute to quickly grab momentum.

5:59: Immediately after the 10-0 run, UA went cold again from the floor, failing to knock down a shot over the final 5:59 of the game.

2: Arizona missed two shots to potentially tie or take the lead in the final 15 seconds. After a timeout called by Adia Barnes, the Wildcats ran a play for Pellington to drive to the hoop. Pellington passed to Koi Love after she was double-teamed, but Love missed what would have been the game-tying layup.