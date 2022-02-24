By the numbers: Explaining Arizona's stunning home loss to UCLA

36-20: The absence of Reese was also felt on points in the paint. Arizona was outscored 36-20 in that department.

4: Outside of 14 points from Shaina Pellington and 10 from Bendu Yeaney, Arizona’s other three starters struggled against the Bruins. They combined to score just four points.. Koi Love — who started in place of Reese — went scoreless on 0-of-4 shooting. Sam Thomas and Lauren Ware each had two points on a combined 2-of-8 shooting.

12: One bright spot for the Wildcats was the return of Ariyah Copeland, who had missed the last five games with migraine issues. She had six points and a team-high six rebounds in her return.

0:14: Arizona only led for 14 seconds — all coming in the opening quarter, when the Wildcats took a 4-2 advantage. UCLA went ahead at 6:04 in the first quarter and led the rest of the way.

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.

