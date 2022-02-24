By the numbers: Explaining Arizona's stunning home loss to UCLA

Playing in their first game without injured star Cate Reese (dislocated shoulder), the 12th-ranked Arizona Wildcats fell at home to UCLA 64-46 on Friday night.
Arizona (19-6, 9-6), which has now lost two games in a row, will close out the regular season Saturday with a matchup against USC.
These stats explain Arizona’s rare home loss Thursday night.
17: The defeat to the Bruins snaps Arizona’s 17-game home winning streak, including the first 11 games this season. UA hadn’t been beaten at home since Jan. 1, 2021, when top-ranked Stanford beat the Wildcats. It's the program’s first home loss to an unranked opponent since March 1, 2020, when the Wildcats fell to Cal.
46: Arizona’s 46 points are its fewest in a home game since Feb. 23, 2018, when the Wildcats lost 65-40 to Oregon State.
48-26: The Wildcats were without Reese, and it showed. The UA was outrebounded by UCLA 48-26.
29-8: The Wildcats were outrebounded 29-8 in the second half.
36-20: The absence of Reese was also felt on points in the paint. Arizona was outscored 36-20 in that department.
4: Outside of 14 points from Shaina Pellington and 10 from Bendu Yeaney, Arizona’s other three starters struggled against the Bruins. They combined to score just four points.. Koi Love — who started in place of Reese — went scoreless on 0-of-4 shooting. Sam Thomas and Lauren Ware each had two points on a combined 2-of-8 shooting.
12: One bright spot for the Wildcats was the return of Ariyah Copeland, who had missed the last five games with migraine issues. She had six points and a team-high six rebounds in her return.
0:14: Arizona only led for 14 seconds — all coming in the opening quarter, when the Wildcats took a 4-2 advantage. UCLA went ahead at 6:04 in the first quarter and led the rest of the way.
