By the numbers: Explaining Arizona's stunning home loss to UCLA
Arizona forward Ariyah Copeland gets an eyeful from UCLA forward IImar'I Thomas in the first half of Thursday's game.

 Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star

Playing in their first game without injured star Cate Reese (dislocated shoulder), the 12th-ranked Arizona Wildcats fell at home to UCLA 64-46 on Friday night. 

Arizona (19-6, 9-6), which has now lost two games in a row, will close out the regular season Saturday with a matchup against USC.

These stats explain Arizona’s rare home loss Thursday night.

17: The defeat to the Bruins snaps Arizona’s 17-game home winning streak, including the first 11 games this season. UA hadn’t been beaten at home since Jan. 1, 2021, when top-ranked Stanford beat the Wildcats. It's the program’s first home loss to an unranked opponent since March 1, 2020, when the Wildcats fell to Cal.

46: Arizona’s 46 points are its fewest in a home game since Feb. 23, 2018, when the Wildcats lost 65-40 to Oregon State.

48-26: The Wildcats were without Reese, and it showed. The UA was outrebounded by UCLA 48-26.

29-8: The Wildcats were outrebounded 29-8 in the second half.

36-20: The absence of Reese was also felt on points in the paint. Arizona was  outscored 36-20 in that department.

4: Outside of 14 points from Shaina Pellington and 10 from Bendu Yeaney, Arizona’s other three starters struggled against the Bruins. They combined to score just four points.. Koi Love — who started in place of Reese — went scoreless on 0-of-4 shooting. Sam Thomas and Lauren Ware each had two points on a combined 2-of-8 shooting.

12: One bright spot for the Wildcats was the return of Ariyah Copeland, who had missed the last five games with migraine issues. She had six points and a team-high six rebounds in her return.

0:14: Arizona only led for 14 seconds —  all coming in the opening quarter, when the Wildcats took a 4-2 advantage. UCLA went ahead at 6:04 in the first quarter and led the rest of the way.

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com. On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

