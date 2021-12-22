By the numbers: Explaining how No. 6 Arizona lost its first game of the season

The sixth-ranked Arizona Wildcats trailed by as many as 15 points in the first half against No. 19 Tennessee and couldn’t quite do enough to dig out of the hole, eventually losing 77-73.

These numbers explain how the Wildcats suffered their first loss of the 2021-22 basketball season:

0

The Vols were the more aggressive team early on, jumping out to a 16-2 lead and overwhelming Arizona in all phases of the game. While the Cats were able to climb back into the game, perhaps the most surprising stat of the uncharacteristic half was that four of UA’s five starters did not score a point.

Bennedict Mathurin scored 14 of Arizona’s 21 first-half points, with the rest of the support coming off the bench.

28

Arizona was whistled for 28 fouls compared to 18 by Tennessee. Mathurin, Kerr Kriisa and Christian Koloko all fouled out late in the second half.