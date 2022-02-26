By the numbers: Explaining No. 2 Arizona's upset loss to Colorado

Top-10 basketball teams suffered upsets left and right on Saturday. In Boulder, unranked Colorado stunned No. 2 Arizona, 79-63.

Saturday's loss marked Arizona’s third of the season and its first since Jan. 25 against UCLA.

These numbers explain how the Buffs got the better of the Wildcats.

12-0: Arizona, which has become known for its offensive scoring spurts, did not have a run greater than 8-0 the entire game. Instead, it was CU that got hot. The Buffaloes went on a 12-0 run early in the first half. The Wildcats opened up an 11-4 lead before the Buffs knocked down 7 of 8 shots to take a 16-11 lead.

9-0: Colorado also went on a 9-0 run at 12:04 in the second half to go up 63-50. Arizona couldn't got closer than six points the rest of the way.

11: UA’s 11 assists are the fewest it’s had in a game this season. The Cats came into the day leading the country with 20.5 assists per game.