 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
By the numbers: Explaining No. 2 Arizona's upset loss to Colorado
top story editor's pick
BY THE NUMBERS

By the numbers: Explaining No. 2 Arizona's upset loss to Colorado

Arizona guard Pelle Larsson, right, drives to the basket as Colorado guard Luke O'Brien defends him during the first half of Saturday's game. 

 David Zalubowski, Associated Press

Top-10 basketball teams suffered upsets left and right on Saturday. In Boulder, unranked Colorado stunned No. 2 Arizona, 79-63.

Saturday's loss marked Arizona’s third of the season and its first since Jan. 25 against UCLA.

These numbers explain how the Buffs got the better of the Wildcats.

12-0: Arizona, which has become known for its offensive scoring spurts, did not have a run greater than 8-0 the entire game. Instead, it was CU that got hot. The Buffaloes went on a 12-0 run early in the first half.  The Wildcats opened up an 11-4 lead before the Buffs knocked down 7 of 8 shots to take a 16-11 lead.

9-0: Colorado also went on a 9-0 run at 12:04 in the second half to go up 63-50. Arizona couldn't got closer than six points the rest of the way.

11: UA’s 11 assists are the fewest it’s had in a game this season. The Cats came into the day leading the country with 20.5 assists per game.

5: Five different Colorado players scored in double figures and three had at least 15 points.

48%: Colorado’s 48% shooting is the highest percentage allowed by the Wildcats this season, eclipsing the previous high of 47% set by UCLA on Jan. 25. The poor performance caused their defensive efficiency to slip from seventh to 14th per KenPom.com.

27%: Benn Mathurin shot 3 for 11 (27%), finishing with 12 points. His field-goal percentage was the lowest since shooting 5 for 22 (22%) against UCLA on Jan. 25.

16: Arizona has turned the ball over 16 times in back-to-back games. It had eight in each half against Colorado.

54-26: The Wildcats were outscored 54-26 in the paint. Some of it was due to Colorado playing more physically than Arizona. The rest was poor execution by Arizona, which went just 10 for 24 (41%) on layups.

31: Days between losses for Arizona.

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.  On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Annika Sorenstam, Larry Fitzgerald, Eric Dickerson and Jake Owen talk golf at Cologuard Classic

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News