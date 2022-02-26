By the numbers: Explaining No. 2 Arizona's upset loss to Colorado

Top-10 basketball teams suffered upsets left and right on Saturday. In Boulder, unranked Colorado stunned No. 2 Arizona, 79-63.
Saturday's loss marked Arizona’s third of the season and its first since Jan. 25 against UCLA.
These numbers explain how the Buffs got the better of the Wildcats.
12-0: Arizona, which has become known for its offensive scoring spurts, did not have a run greater than 8-0 the entire game. Instead, it was CU that got hot. The Buffaloes went on a 12-0 run early in the first half. The Wildcats opened up an 11-4 lead before the Buffs knocked down 7 of 8 shots to take a 16-11 lead.
9-0: Colorado also went on a 9-0 run at 12:04 in the second half to go up 63-50. Arizona couldn't got closer than six points the rest of the way.
11: UA’s 11 assists are the fewest it’s had in a game this season. The Cats came into the day leading the country with 20.5 assists per game.
5: Five different Colorado players scored in double figures and three had at least 15 points.
48%: Colorado’s 48% shooting is the highest percentage allowed by the Wildcats this season, eclipsing the previous high of 47% set by UCLA on Jan. 25. The poor performance caused their defensive efficiency to slip from seventh to 14th per KenPom.com.
27%: Benn Mathurin shot 3 for 11 (27%), finishing with 12 points. His field-goal percentage was the lowest since shooting 5 for 22 (22%) against UCLA on Jan. 25.
16: Arizona has turned the ball over 16 times in back-to-back games. It had eight in each half against Colorado.
54-26: The Wildcats were outscored 54-26 in the paint. Some of it was due to Colorado playing more physically than Arizona. The rest was poor execution by Arizona, which went just 10 for 24 (41%) on layups.
31: Days between losses for Arizona.
