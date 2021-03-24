By the numbers: Here's how Arizona defeated BYU on Wednesday night to advance to the Sweet 16

The senior point guard scored seven of UA’s final 11 points and grabbed three defensive rebounds in the last three minutes. Her most memorable sequence came in the game’s closing seconds. With Arizona up four, McDonald stole the ball from BYU’s Shaylee Gonzales and drove the length of the court for the layup as time expired.

“This one in particular was just special,” McDonald said. “Just had to put the team on my back.”

The Wildcats were in real danger of falling to the 11th-seed Cougars, primarily because of the team’s poor shooting performance through the first three quarters.

Arizona had made just 15 of 46 shots (32%) and went through stretches at the end of both the second and third quarters where they missed eight shots in a row.

The team hit 6 of 13 (46%) shots in the fourth quarter.

Arizona came into the game favored to beat the Cougars, who had barely snuck into the tournament.

Still, the matchup was close throughout. UA coach Adia Barnes said BYU “answered back” every time the Wildcats tried to pull away.