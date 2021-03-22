 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
By the numbers: Here's how Arizona dismantled Stony Brook in Monday's NCAA Tournament opener
editor's pick top story
Arizona Women's Basketball

By the numbers: Here's how Arizona dismantled Stony Brook in Monday's NCAA Tournament opener

Arizona’s Trinity Baptiste celebrates after making a 3-point shot during the second half Monday. Baptiste had 18 points on of 8-of-10 shooting as UA took control early against the Seawolves.

 Charlie Riedel / The Associated Press

Everything was working for the third-seeded Arizona women’s basketball team in Monday afternoon’s 79-44 win over Stony Brook in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

These numbers explain how the third-seeded Wildcats earned their first tournament win since 2005. They advance to play 11th-seeded BYU on Wednesday.

58%

The Wildcats posted their best shooting performance of the season, knocking down 33 of their 57 shots (58%). Arizona opened up a 27-point lead at halftime by making 62% of their first-half shots.

It’s just the fifth time this season — and first time since Valentine’s Day — that the UA has shot over 50% from the field.

“We come out with the fire and intensity that I know we can do every day,” coach Adia Barnes said.

Arizona guard Aari McDonald celebrates after making a basket during the first half of a college basketball game against Stony Brook in the first round of the women’s NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

40

Heading into the tournament, Barnes stressed the importance of having players not named Aari McDonald step up offensively.

On Monday, they did: The Wildcats’ four other starters combined to score 40 points.

Trinity Baptiste had 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting, while Cate Reese added 16 points while hitting 7 of 9 shots.

“I expected Cate and Trinity to be aggressive,” Barnes said. “They were productive.”

Their big days allowed McDonald to be efficient from the field. The Pac-12 Player of the Year was 8 of 12 from the field and finished with a team-high 20 points.

Arizona forward Cate Reese gets past Stony Brook’s Leighah-Amori Wool during Monday’s first half. Reese finished with 16 points.

17

The Wildcats were also active on defensive, forcing 25 turnovers — 17 coming on steals.

UA senior Sam Thomas tied her career-high with six steals, while three other players had three steals.

Arizona converted the forced turnovers into 25 points.

“Our goal was to force them to have 25 turnovers and we did that,” Barnes said. “We never let Stony Brook get in their offense.”

8

Arizona made eight 3-pointers, its most since the Feb. 14 win over Washington.

Helena Pueyo knocked down two of them, the first time she’s made a 3 since Feb. 12 against Washington State.

“When Helena is shooting 3s, we love it,” McDonald said. “She’s the best shooter on the team.”

38:29

Arizona led for 38:29 of the first-round contest. Stony Brook grabbed a quick 4-2 lead before the Wildcats went on a 22-6 run the rest of the quarter.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Arizona's Sam Thomas, Trinity Baptiste reflect on Wildcats' win over Stony Brook in NCAA Tournament

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News