By the numbers: Here's how Arizona dismantled Stony Brook in Monday's NCAA Tournament opener

Everything was working for the third-seeded Arizona women’s basketball team in Monday afternoon’s 79-44 win over Stony Brook in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

These numbers explain how the third-seeded Wildcats earned their first tournament win since 2005. They advance to play 11th-seeded BYU on Wednesday.

58%

The Wildcats posted their best shooting performance of the season, knocking down 33 of their 57 shots (58%). Arizona opened up a 27-point lead at halftime by making 62% of their first-half shots.

It’s just the fifth time this season — and first time since Valentine’s Day — that the UA has shot over 50% from the field.

“We come out with the fire and intensity that I know we can do every day,” coach Adia Barnes said.

40

Heading into the tournament, Barnes stressed the importance of having players not named Aari McDonald step up offensively.

On Monday, they did: The Wildcats’ four other starters combined to score 40 points.

Trinity Baptiste had 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting, while Cate Reese added 16 points while hitting 7 of 9 shots.