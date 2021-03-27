By the numbers: Here's how Arizona made its first Elite Eight in program history

History made.

For the first time ever, Arizona women’s basketball is dancing all the way to the Elite Eight.

Behind a 31-point performance from Aari McDonald, the third-seeded Wildcats blasted No. 2 Texas A&M 74-59 on Saturday night at the Alamodome.

These stats tell the story of how the Wildcats delivered the biggest win in school history:

31

McDonald has had higher-scoring games, but her 31 points against the Aggies will be talked about as her greatest performance as a Wildcat.

The Pac-12 Player of the Year went 12 for 21 from the field while adding five rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes.

12

Arizona’s 13 3-pointers were the most it has had in a game this season.

Five different players hit a 3. McDonald had six, Sam Thomas had three and Cate Reese had two.

8

The Wildcats turned the ball over just eight times, their second-lowest total of the season.