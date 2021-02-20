By the numbers: Here's how Arizona pulled off Saturday's upset, delivered Sean Miller's 300th UA win

The Arizona Wildcats held on to a second-half lead and beat 17th-ranked USC 81-72 on Saturday, snapping the Trojans’ seven-game win streak.
Arizona ended its own two-game losing skid in the process and improved to 9-8 in the Pac-12 with the final two games set for next week in Tucson against the Washington schools.
Here’s a by-the-numbers look at how the Wildcats upset USC:
7:25
Kerr Kriisa knocked down a key 3-pointer on a second-chance opportunity to give the Cats a 65-55 advantage with 7:25 to go. From that point on, the Wildcats led by eight points or more.
27
Arizona got contributions from two role players that had been in recent shooting slumps. Dalen Terry and Jordan Brown combined for 27 points off the bench.
Terry, a freshman wing who entered the game shooting 2 for 11 over his last five games, turned things around against the Trojans.
The Phoenix native scored eight points and knocked down 2 of 3 3-pointers.
Brown saw an increased role Saturday with Christian Koloko dealing with foul trouble and took advantage by posting his first double-double since Dec. 7. The sophomore finished second on the team with 19 points — only James Akinjo (20) had more.
70Speaking of double-doubles, Azuolas Tubelis must like playing USC. The freshman forward combined for 70 points-plus-rebounds over his two matchups, including 16 points and 15 boards Saturday.
It’s the first time this season that two UA players had double-doubles in the same game.
81
Arizona’s 81 points are the most they’ve scored against a Pac-12 opponent since Jan. 21 at ASU.
300
Sean Miller won his 300th game as head coach of the Wildcats. Among Pac-12 coaches, only two coaches — Arizona’s Lute Olson and Washington’s Hec Edmundson — reached the 300 mark faster.
5-3The Wildcats played their final road game of the season on Saturday. They’ll finish the season with a 5-3 mark on the road. The last time Arizona finished over .500 away from McKale Center was the 2017-18 season.