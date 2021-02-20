By the numbers: Here's how Arizona pulled off Saturday's upset, delivered Sean Miller's 300th UA win

The Arizona Wildcats held on to a second-half lead and beat 17th-ranked USC 81-72 on Saturday, snapping the Trojans’ seven-game win streak.

Arizona ended its own two-game losing skid in the process and improved to 9-8 in the Pac-12 with the final two games set for next week in Tucson against the Washington schools.

Here’s a by-the-numbers look at how the Wildcats upset USC:

7:25

Kerr Kriisa knocked down a key 3-pointer on a second-chance opportunity to give the Cats a 65-55 advantage with 7:25 to go. From that point on, the Wildcats led by eight points or more.

27

Arizona got contributions from two role players that had been in recent shooting slumps. Dalen Terry and Jordan Brown combined for 27 points off the bench.

Terry, a freshman wing who entered the game shooting 2 for 11 over his last five games, turned things around against the Trojans.

The Phoenix native scored eight points and knocked down 2 of 3 3-pointers.