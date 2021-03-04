By the numbers: Here's how Arizona won its Pac-12 quarterfinal matchup against Washington State

42% vs. 26%

For just the second time in the last seven games, the Wildcats hit over 40% of their shots, going 26 for 62 (42%).

“I was impressed,” Barnes said. “I didn’t love our offensive rebounding but besides that I think our offense was good.”

The UA defense held the Cougars to 26% shooting (14 of 53). It’s only the second time this season they’ve shot under 30% from the field.

5

Arizona’s defense held the Cougars to five points scored in both the first and third quarters. In those quarters, the Cats outscored Washington State 26-10 and forced a combined 14 turnovers.

Barnes described Arizona's defense as playing with a "passion' and "hustle" that had been absent lately.

17

Arizona senior forward Trinity Baptiste scored seven of UA’s first nine points and had 17 for the game. Baptiste affected the game in a variety of ways leading the team in points, rebounds (6) and steals (6).

“This is Trinity’s first Pac-12 Tournament, she was phenomenal,” Barnes said. “She will do whatever it takes to win, she’s selfless.”