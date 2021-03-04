By the numbers: Here's how Arizona won its Pac-12 quarterfinal matchup against Washington State

The 2nd-seeded Arizona Wildcats earned a trip to the Pac-12 Tournament semifinal game with a 60-44 win over Washington State Thursday night in Las Vegas.
The Wildcats now await the winner of No. 3 UCLA and No. 11 Washington.
How did the UA get a wire-to-wire victory? These numbers tell the story.
11-0
UA head coach Adia Barnes said this week she expected the Wildcats to have a different sense of urgency, and that was proven in the opening minutes against the Cougars.
Arizona got out to an 11-0 lead in the first four minutes before Washington State made a free throw shot; it took WSU until the 2:00 mark of the quarter to make its first basket.
“We wanted to get back to what we were doing so well a couple weeks ago,” Barnes said. “Defensive intensity and coming out with that fire.”
Have a half Trinity! She has 13 points and FIVE steals.
42% vs. 26%
For just the second time in the last seven games, the Wildcats hit over 40% of their shots, going 26 for 62 (42%).
“I was impressed,” Barnes said. “I didn’t love our offensive rebounding but besides that I think our offense was good.”
The UA defense held the Cougars to 26% shooting (14 of 53). It’s only the second time this season they’ve shot under 30% from the field.
5
Arizona’s defense held the Cougars to five points scored in both the first and third quarters. In those quarters, the Cats outscored Washington State 26-10 and forced a combined 14 turnovers.
Barnes described Arizona's defense as playing with a "passion' and "hustle" that had been absent lately.
17
Arizona senior forward Trinity Baptiste scored seven of UA’s first nine points and had 17 for the game. Baptiste affected the game in a variety of ways leading the team in points, rebounds (6) and steals (6).
“This is Trinity’s first Pac-12 Tournament, she was phenomenal,” Barnes said. “She will do whatever it takes to win, she’s selfless.”
Said Baptiste: “I just love this time of the year, to be honest.”
26
Washington State turned the ball over 26 times compared to 16 by the Wildcats. The UA capitalized on those opportunities and scored 23 points off the WSU miscues.