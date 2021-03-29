By the numbers: Here's how the Wildcats beat Indiana, earned first-ever spot in Final Four

The Arizona Wildcats keep on dancing, all the way to the Final Four for the first time in school history.

Third-seeded Arizona used a dominant fourth quarter to beat No. 4 seed Indiana in the Elite Eight 66-53 on Monday night. The Wildcats will face UConn in the Final Four on Friday.

These numbers tell the story of how the Cats continue to make history:

33

Coming off a 31-point game in the Sweet 16, Aari McDonald’s encore in the Elite Eight was one to behold. The senior point guard scored 10 of Arizona's first 12 points and finished with a game-high 33.

She hit 12 of her 20 shots including five 3-pointers.

McDonald had a brief scare in the fourth quarter, when she landed awkwardly on her left ankle and had to leave the game. But McDonald returned to play in the final two minutes to seal the win and cut down the nets.