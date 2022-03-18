By the numbers: Hot start carries Cats to first NCAA Tournament win in 1,826 days

SAN DIEGO — The top-seeded Arizona Wildcats played a far-from-perfect game against No. 16 Wright State but pulled away in the second half to win 87-70 at Viejas Arena to advance to the round of 32.

The Wildcats will play Sunday against either Seton Hall or TCU.

These numbers tell the story of Arizona’s opening round win over Wright State:

80%: Arizona started the game shooting 80%, making 12 of its first 15 shots to open up a 28-17 lead. During that opening stretch, UA hit four 3-pointers, including two from Pelle Larsson off the bench.

19: A key reason Wright State kept the game competitive was that Arizona turned the ball over 19 times, compared to just six by the Riders. It marked the most turnovers by the Cats in a game since having 20 at ASU on Feb. 7.

The game would’ve been even closer had Wright State scored more than six points of Arizona’s TOs.