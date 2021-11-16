 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
By the numbers: How Arizona beat NDSU by 52 points
editor's pick
BY THE NUMBERS

By the numbers: How Arizona beat NDSU by 52 points

Arizona guard Dalen Terry tries to drag down an offensive rebound in a crowded lane against North Dakota State in the first half Tuesday night. UA (3-0) heads to Las Vegas this weekend to play Wichita State and then either UNLV or Michigan.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona Wildcats raced past North Dakota State 97-45 in their third non-conference game of the season.

These numbers tell the story of how the Wildcats (3-0) won by 52 points Tuesday night.

11

The Wildcats started out on an 11-0 run to begin the game. Dalen Terry got a steal then finished at the rim for a layup for the team’s first points. That was followed by a Kerr Kriisa 3, two fast-break layups for Bennedict Mathurin and then a dunk by Azuolas Tubelis.

10

Arizona was on fire from 3-point range in the second half, knocking down 10 of 17 (58%) 3-pointers. The Wildcats had a run of five consecutive 3-pointers during a second-half stretch, including two from Mathurin.

17

Junior center Christian Koloko has scored in double figures in back-to-back games for the first time in his career after notching a team-high 16 vs. NDSU. The 7-foot big man is averaging 17 points and 8 rebounds over his last two contests.

13

In 13 minutes of action, Oumar Ballo led all of UA’s bench players with 10 points on 3-of-4 shooting. Arizona’s bench nearly outscored the entire Bison lineup with 37 points.

2

North Dakota State played two games in two days, with the second coming against the Wildcats. After shooting 35% from the field and 32% from 3 in a 64-62 loss at UNLV on Monday night, the Bison hit just 17 of 65 (26%) and 6-26 (23%) against the Wildcats.

1949

The Wildcats have held their first three opponents to under 53 points for the first time since the 1949-50 season.

1920

Arizona has now won back-to-back games by over 50 points for the first time since 1920.

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.  

On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Were there signs of encouragement in Arizona's loss to Utah?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News