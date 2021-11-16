By the numbers: How Arizona beat NDSU by 52 points

The Arizona Wildcats raced past North Dakota State 97-45 in their third non-conference game of the season.

These numbers tell the story of how the Wildcats (3-0) won by 52 points Tuesday night.

11

The Wildcats started out on an 11-0 run to begin the game. Dalen Terry got a steal then finished at the rim for a layup for the team’s first points. That was followed by a Kerr Kriisa 3, two fast-break layups for Bennedict Mathurin and then a dunk by Azuolas Tubelis.

10

Arizona was on fire from 3-point range in the second half, knocking down 10 of 17 (58%) 3-pointers. The Wildcats had a run of five consecutive 3-pointers during a second-half stretch, including two from Mathurin.

17

Junior center Christian Koloko has scored in double figures in back-to-back games for the first time in his career after notching a team-high 16 vs. NDSU. The 7-foot big man is averaging 17 points and 8 rebounds over his last two contests.

13