By the numbers: How Arizona beat NDSU by 52 points

The Arizona Wildcats raced past North Dakota State 97-45 in their third non-conference game of the season.
These numbers tell the story of how the Wildcats (3-0) won by 52 points Tuesday night.
11
The Wildcats started out on an 11-0 run to begin the game. Dalen Terry got a steal then finished at the rim for a layup for the team’s first points. That was followed by a Kerr Kriisa 3, two fast-break layups for Bennedict Mathurin and then a dunk by Azuolas Tubelis.
10
Arizona was on fire from 3-point range in the second half, knocking down 10 of 17 (58%) 3-pointers. The Wildcats had a run of five consecutive 3-pointers during a second-half stretch, including two from Mathurin.
17
Junior center Christian Koloko has scored in double figures in back-to-back games for the first time in his career after notching a team-high 16 vs. NDSU. The 7-foot big man is averaging 17 points and 8 rebounds over his last two contests.
13
In 13 minutes of action, Oumar Ballo led all of UA’s bench players with 10 points on 3-of-4 shooting. Arizona’s bench nearly outscored the entire Bison lineup with 37 points.
2
North Dakota State played two games in two days, with the second coming against the Wildcats. After shooting 35% from the field and 32% from 3 in a 64-62 loss at UNLV on Monday night, the Bison hit just 17 of 65 (26%) and 6-26 (23%) against the Wildcats.
1949
The Wildcats have held their first three opponents to under 53 points for the first time since the 1949-50 season.
1920
Arizona has now won back-to-back games by over 50 points for the first time since 1920.
Photos: University of Arizona hosts North Dakota State in college basketball
University of Arizona vs North Dakota State
University of Arizona vs North Dakota State
University of Arizona vs North Dakota State
University of Arizona vs North Dakota State
University of Arizona vs North Dakota State
University of Arizona vs North Dakota State
University of Arizona vs North Dakota State
University of Arizona vs North Dakota State
University of Arizona vs North Dakota State
University of Arizona vs North Dakota State
University of Arizona vs North Dakota State
University of Arizona vs North Dakota State
University of Arizona vs North Dakota State
University of Arizona vs North Dakota State
University of Arizona vs North Dakota State
University of Arizona vs North Dakota State
University of Arizona vs North Dakota State
University of Arizona vs North Dakota State
Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.
On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA