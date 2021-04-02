By the numbers: How Arizona beat UConn, advanced to Sunday's national title game

What a team, what a ride. The Arizona Wildcats are heading to the national championship game.

Arizona shocked top-seeded UConn 69-59 in Friday's national semifinal, will play Pac-12 foe Stanford in Sunday’s NCAA title game.

Here’s how the Cats took down one of college basketball’s greatest programs:

26

Aari McDonald, once again, was the best basketball player on the floor.McDonald scored 26 points, the fifth time this tournament she’s had over 20 points, and was equally as impactful on the defensive end. Arizona’s All-American point guard drained the game’s first basket of the game — a 3-pointer from the wing — and it was on from there.

* another tweet about Aari McDonald going OFF * 😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/LuLkLmWA1e — ESPN (@espn) April 3, 2021