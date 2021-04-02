By the numbers: How Arizona beat UConn, advanced to Sunday's national title game

What a team, what a ride. The Arizona Wildcats are heading to the national championship game.
Arizona shocked top-seeded UConn 69-59 in Friday's national semifinal, will play Pac-12 foe Stanford in Sunday’s NCAA title game.
Here’s how the Cats took down one of college basketball’s greatest programs:
26
Aari McDonald, once again, was the best basketball player on the floor.McDonald scored 26 points, the fifth time this tournament she’s had over 20 points, and was equally as impactful on the defensive end. Arizona’s All-American point guard drained the game’s first basket of the game — a 3-pointer from the wing — and it was on from there.
* another tweet about Aari McDonald going OFF * 😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/LuLkLmWA1e— ESPN (@espn) April 3, 2021
McDonald hit four 3-pointers in the first half as Arizona punched its way to an early double-digit lead. She was also instrumental in slowing down UConn’s Paige Bueckers, holding the AP Player of the Year to 5 of 13 field goals for the game.
32%
While McDonald jolted Arizona’s offense, the Wildcats’ defense stood tall on the other end.
The Huskies were held to 8 of 25 shooting in the first half as the Wildcats countered with 11 of 29 field goals, including six 3-pointers.
For the game, UConn shot 20 for 56 (36%) and made five 3s. Those figures were below Arizona’s shooting which went 20 for 50 and knocked down seven 3s.
14
The graphic flashed on ESPN’s score ticker at 1:37 in the third quarter and even the TV broadcast team was stunned while reading it. The Wildcats had a 14-point lead with just under 12 minutes to go in the game.
UConn had never trailed this season by more than 13 points.
Put this in the Louvre pic.twitter.com/x19hg91U67— Alec White (@AlecWhite_UA) April 3, 2021
5
Because of Buecker’s early struggles, the Huskies relied on junior guard Christyn Williams.
The 2021 All-Big East First Team selection had a team-high 20 points but picked up her fifth foul with 3:51 left in the fourth quarter with the Huskies down nine.
0:00
The most jaw-dropping stat of the night? UConn never led against the Wildcats. Arizona led for 39:19 in a wire-to-wire victory to clinch a spot in Sunday’s national championship; the rest of the time, it was tied.
