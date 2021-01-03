By the numbers: How Arizona clobbered Cal by 36

The Arizona Wildcats women’s basketball team bounced back after Friday’s 27-point loss to top-ranked Stanford and routed Cal 69-33 to split the home series with the Bay Area schools.

The No. 6-ranked Wildcats have now won two in a row against Cal for the first time since 2005.

Here’s the numbers that tell the story of Arizona’s eighth win of the year:

33

The Wildcats gave up 33 points, the fewest they’ve allowed to a Pac-12 opponent in program history. UA’s defense was particularly on point in the first half as they surrendered just 10 points and held California to 4-of-14 shooting.

75

With 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting, All-American point guard Aari McDonald extended her streak of double-digit scoring to 75 games in a row. That is the longest active streak in the nation.

31

Arizona’s defense was active early and often Sunday, forcing an astounding 31 turnovers, easily a season high. The Wildcats turned those turnovers by the Golden Bears into 26 points.

50