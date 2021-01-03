By the numbers: How Arizona clobbered Cal by 36

The Arizona Wildcats women’s basketball team bounced back after Friday’s 27-point loss to top-ranked Stanford and routed Cal 69-33 to split the home series with the Bay Area schools.
The No. 6-ranked Wildcats have now won two in a row against Cal for the first time since 2005.
Here’s the numbers that tell the story of Arizona’s eighth win of the year:
33
The Wildcats gave up 33 points, the fewest they’ve allowed to a Pac-12 opponent in program history. UA’s defense was particularly on point in the first half as they surrendered just 10 points and held California to 4-of-14 shooting.
75
With 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting, All-American point guard Aari McDonald extended her streak of double-digit scoring to 75 games in a row. That is the longest active streak in the nation.
31
Arizona’s defense was active early and often Sunday, forcing an astounding 31 turnovers, easily a season high. The Wildcats turned those turnovers by the Golden Bears into 26 points.
50
The paint belonged to the Cats on Sunday afternoon as they scored 50 of their 69 points from that area.
17
UA forward Trinity Baptiste had a season-high 17 points on 8-of-9 shooting. Baptiste was efficient in the paint and near the rim, especially in the second half where she went 5 for 5 from the field with 10 points.
6
Arizona has now won six straight games coming off a loss.